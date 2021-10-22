Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Copa stock opened at $81.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.27. Copa has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $94.91.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.73. The business had revenue of $304.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.29 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 54.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1993.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copa will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Copa by 1,244.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,022,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,608,000 after buying an additional 946,427 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Copa in the first quarter worth about $48,186,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Copa in the second quarter worth about $36,560,000. Greenvale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth about $30,700,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

