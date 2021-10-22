Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $153.00

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $153.00 and last traded at $152.86, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.84.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CPRT shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.83.

The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Copart had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth about $300,576,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Copart by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,903,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,610,000 after acquiring an additional 877,756 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Copart by 7,517.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 864,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 852,985 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,657,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

