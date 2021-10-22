CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.24

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 95420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.90.

CPLG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $939.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLG. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $7,310,000. Northwood Liquid Management LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the first quarter worth about $2,623,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,690,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 189,550 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,549,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,683,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.