CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.46 Million

Equities analysts expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) to report sales of $165.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $166.80 million and the lowest is $164.09 million. CoreSite Realty posted sales of $153.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $651.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.17 million to $653.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $699.90 million, with estimates ranging from $691.60 million to $711.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.33.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,168.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $145.79 on Friday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $155.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.67%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

