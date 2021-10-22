CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

Several research firms have weighed in on COR. Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of COR opened at $145.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $155.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.67%.

In related news, CRO Steven James Smith sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.98, for a total value of $755,356.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 51,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,163,168.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,604 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 72.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

