Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Excellon Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.72 million during the quarter. Excellon Resources had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 30.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Excellon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

EXN stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Excellon Resources has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.24.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Excellon Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE:EXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Excellon Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Excellon Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

