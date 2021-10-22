Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $57,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSOD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 62.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the first quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

In other news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,356. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $57.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

CSOD stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.69 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.95. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.49 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $214.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.