Cortex Achieves Market Cap of $42.86 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $42.86 million and approximately $4.47 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cortex has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000379 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00046835 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00211246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00103503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 185,185,536 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

