Cosmos Price Tops $34.07 (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.07 or 0.00056101 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.61 billion and $727.10 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,678.45 or 0.99904360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00051460 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007823 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $394.52 or 0.00649557 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001666 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 281,123,514 coins and its circulating supply is 223,338,911 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

