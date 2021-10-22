County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Announces Earnings Results

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 26.55%.

Shares of ICBK remained flat at $$35.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 77 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,681. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $37.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ICBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group set a $33.34 price target on shares of County Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, County Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

