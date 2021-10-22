Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €68.46 ($80.54).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €55.00 ($64.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a PE ratio of 7.85. Covestro has a 12 month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

