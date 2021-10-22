Cowen (COWN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 29th. Analysts expect Cowen to post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $390.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, analysts expect Cowen to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

COWN opened at $36.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $44.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 3.52%.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 1,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $45,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Lasota sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $57,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 237,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,486,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $275,280 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cowen stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,190 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.69% of Cowen worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cowen in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About Cowen

Cowen, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through following the segments: Operating Company and Asset Company. The Operating Company segment consists of the Cowen Investment Management, the Investment Banking, the Markets, and the Research divisions. The Asset Company segment comprises of the firm’s private investments, private real estate investments, and other legacy investment strategies.

