CPChain (CPC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $422,754.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.19 or 0.00319794 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010670 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006344 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.