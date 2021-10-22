Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.00.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.90. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $88.67 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.19.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $924.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 59,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

