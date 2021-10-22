CREDIT Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. CREDIT has a total market capitalization of $19,009.95 and approximately $105,392.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

