Credit Suisse Group Cuts The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target to $935.00

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $965.00 to $935.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.79% from the company’s current price.

SAM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $990.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on The Boston Beer from $530.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $819.81.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock traded up $8.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $525.90. 30,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,807. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.72. The Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $496.86 and a 52 week high of $1,349.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $555.73 and its 200-day moving average is $868.21.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 11.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

