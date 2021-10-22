Credit Suisse Group Raises DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 200.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 190.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNBBY. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

