Credit Suisse Group Raises DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Price Target to 200.00

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 190.00 to 200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DNBBY. SEB Equities upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DNB Bank ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

DNBBY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The stock had a trading volume of 22,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,049. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

