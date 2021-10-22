Credit Suisse Group Raises Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target to €12.00

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €11.00 ($12.94) to €12.00 ($14.12) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.02.

NRDBY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 61,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,556. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.37. Nordea Bank Abp has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

