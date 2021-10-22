Credit Suisse Group Raises Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target to SEK 165

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from SEK 160 to SEK 165 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SWDBY. Danske cut Swedbank AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a SEK 187 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from SEK 183 to SEK 190 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Swedbank AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Swedbank AB (publ) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Swedbank AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from SEK 184 to SEK 188 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.62. The stock had a trading volume of 11,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,019. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.02. Swedbank AB has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 39.96%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

