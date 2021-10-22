Credits Market Cap Reaches $8.98 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Credits has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Credits has a total market cap of $8.98 million and approximately $207,120.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007607 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000158 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.