CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $8,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total value of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $187,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares in the company, valued at $23,656,159.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRSP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $84.38 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.90.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

