Critical Analysis: 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) vs. New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 17 Education & Technology Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 New Oriental Education & Technology Group 2 8 1 0 1.91

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 417.97%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a consensus price target of $17.42, indicating a potential upside of 625.83%. Given New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Oriental Education & Technology Group is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.6% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 0.77 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.05 New Oriental Education & Technology Group $3.58 billion 1.13 $413.33 million $0.26 9.19

New Oriental Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group. 17 Education & Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than New Oriental Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A New Oriental Education & Technology Group 10.18% 9.90% 4.74%

Summary

New Oriental Education & Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

