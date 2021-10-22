Critical Comparison: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) vs. CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) and Onion Global (NYSE:OG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares CDW and Onion Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41% Onion Global N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CDW and Onion Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 2 3 0 2.60 Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

CDW currently has a consensus target price of $192.20, suggesting a potential upside of 0.38%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CDW is more favorable than Onion Global.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.7% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of CDW shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CDW and Onion Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $18.47 billion 1.43 $788.50 million $6.55 29.23 Onion Global $584.01 million 1.37 $32.13 million N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than Onion Global.

Summary

CDW beats Onion Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers. The Small Business segment also caters to the private sector businesses but with smaller number of employees. The Public segment involves government agencies, education, and healthcare institutions. The company was founded in 1984 by Michael P. Krasny and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.

About Onion Global

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

