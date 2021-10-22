Critical Comparison: Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taboola.com and Switch’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A Switch $511.55 million 12.06 $15.54 million $0.21 121.52

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Taboola.com and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 6 0 3.00 Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $14.40, indicating a potential upside of 59.29%. Switch has a consensus target price of $25.11, indicating a potential downside of 1.60%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Switch.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25%

Summary

Switch beats Taboola.com on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

