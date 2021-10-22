Critical Contrast: NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) & ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.4% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ServiceNow and NCC Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $4.52 billion 30.19 $118.50 million $1.09 631.94 NCC Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than NCC Group.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NCC Group has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ServiceNow and NCC Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 1 30 1 3.00 NCC Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

ServiceNow presently has a consensus target price of $662.13, suggesting a potential downside of 3.93%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than NCC Group.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and NCC Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 3.30% 9.10% 3.12% NCC Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ServiceNow beats NCC Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products. The company was founded by Frederic B. Luddy in June 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training. It also offers software resilience services that include escrow agreements, software escrow verification, secure verification, software as a service access and replicate, and software risk assessment solutions, as well as operates online cyber store. The company serves customers in transport industries that includes automotive, maritime, aerospace, and rail; and oil and gas, Internet of Thing, finance, small business, and retail sectors. NCC Group plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

