Critical Review: AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) versus Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI) and Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Protalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIkido Pharma N/A -10.52% -10.41% Protalex N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AIkido Pharma and Protalex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIkido Pharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Protalex 0 0 0 0 N/A

AIkido Pharma currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 136.91%. Given AIkido Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AIkido Pharma is more favorable than Protalex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Protalex shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of AIkido Pharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 80.0% of Protalex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIkido Pharma and Protalex’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIkido Pharma $10,000.00 7,734.99 -$12.34 million N/A N/A Protalex N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Protalex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AIkido Pharma.

Volatility & Risk

AIkido Pharma has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Protalex has a beta of -6.33, indicating that its stock price is 733% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AIkido Pharma beats Protalex on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIkido Pharma Company Profile

AIkido Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology development company, which engages in the provision of diversified portfolio of small-molecule anticancer and antiviral therapeutics in development. Its oncology therapeutics includes treatments for pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It also creates broad-spectrum antiviral platform, in which the lead compounds have activity against multiple viruses including Influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2, the cause of COVID-19. The company was founded by Gilbert V. Levin and M. Karen Levin in 1967 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Protalex Company Profile

Protalex, Inc. focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus. Its lead product candidate is PRTX-100, an immunomodulatory therapy, a highly-purified form of staphylococcal protein A, which is in Phase I/II open-label, dose-escalating study for the treatment of patients with persistent/chronic ITP; and Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of RA on methotrexate or leflunomide. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Florham Park, New Jersey.

