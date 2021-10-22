Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CCRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $765.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,659.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $657,602.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,133.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock worth $1,318,986 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 208.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 124,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 84,097 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 590,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 490.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 41,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

