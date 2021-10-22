CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.29% of CrossFirst Bankshares worth $44,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CFB. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the second quarter worth $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.31. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.