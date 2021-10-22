Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 482,893 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Crown Castle International worth $287,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

CCI stock opened at $177.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $204.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

CCI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.55.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

