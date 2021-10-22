Cryptaur Hits Market Capitalization of $3.55 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. One Cryptaur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a market cap of $3.55 million and $1,238.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002444 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00104232 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00196264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010388 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CPT) is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

