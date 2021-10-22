Crypto Kombat One Day Volume Hits $22,378.00 (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last week, Crypto Kombat has traded up 31% against the dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for approximately $36.50 or 0.00059887 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $376,749.46 and approximately $22,378.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.94 or 0.00072092 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00073467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00107997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,016.16 or 1.00102814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.24 or 0.06510267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00022113 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,321 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars.

