Crypto Sports Trading Up 21.8% This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Crypto Sports has a total market capitalization of $456,836.63 and approximately $148.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 48.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

