Cryptonovae One Day Volume Reaches $22,255.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $22,255.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00071358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.35 or 0.99578201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.59 or 0.06491084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,742,301 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

