CryptoSoul Price Up 31% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 31% against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $953,595.14 and $1,041.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.32 or 0.00426907 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00014519 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00033665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009229 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000514 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

