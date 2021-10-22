CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.58

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.58 and traded as high as $2.77. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 354,945 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market cap of $252.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,929,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 36,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 682.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in CTI BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

