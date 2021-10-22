CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

CUBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

NYSE:CUBE opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $963,970,000 after acquiring an additional 787,658 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after buying an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after acquiring an additional 465,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after acquiring an additional 37,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.