Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will announce sales of $1.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $730,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.47 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $700,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 128.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full year sales of $12.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.98 million to $15.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $13.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

In other Cue Biopharma news, CEO Daniel R. Passeri purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 305,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 57,808 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $12.23 on Friday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $16.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day moving average of $12.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.63.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

