Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the second quarter valued at $112,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $129.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.88. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.62 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

