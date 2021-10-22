Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMI. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. Cummins has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cummins by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.