CUTcoin Price Hits $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.30 million and $2,100.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00108409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $277.92 or 0.00454625 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00014966 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00034972 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,463,991 coins and its circulating supply is 148,463,991 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

