CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.28. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CVBF traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,926. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. CVB Financial has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 147,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

