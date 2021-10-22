CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.41

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.41 and traded as high as $5.05. CVD Equipment shares last traded at $4.90, with a volume of 24,362 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.41. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.63.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $4.03 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total transaction of $40,885.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 20,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $91,524.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 708,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,941.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,484 shares of company stock valued at $222,536. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVD Equipment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.25% of CVD Equipment worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

About CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

