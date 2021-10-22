CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.72 Billion

Brokerages predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $1.72 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.01 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVI opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.95. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

