CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8,790.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $9.63 million and approximately $8,790.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00072208 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00073561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00107893 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,832.48 or 1.00024580 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.73 or 0.06468094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022337 BTC.

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.