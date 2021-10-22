Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Price Tops $387.10 on Exchanges

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.35 million and $156,983.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $387.10 or 0.00609092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001217 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00144052 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006311 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,996 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.