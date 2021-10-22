CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 312.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 301,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 97,002 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 195,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 32,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $5.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.69. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $10.05.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.13 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.52% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

