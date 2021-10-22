Dai (DAI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $638.11 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $6.47 billion and $638.11 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dai alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00046942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.46 or 0.00214640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00103547 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 6,474,952,202 coins and its circulating supply is 6,474,951,714 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.