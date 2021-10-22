Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Barclays boosted their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.53.

DHR stock opened at $310.74 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.