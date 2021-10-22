Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $340.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.53.

NYSE:DHR opened at $310.74 on Friday. Danaher has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a market cap of $221.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $0. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

