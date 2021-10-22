Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price raised by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $345.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.00.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of DHR traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.50. 102,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88. The company has a market cap of $223.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.